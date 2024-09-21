Rockfall event recorded at Mayon in last 24 hours

A rockfall event was recorded at Mayon Volcano in Albay in the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported Saturday.

According to its latest bulletin, PHIVOLCS noted that Mayon Volcano emitted a moderate amount of plume that drifted northeast and east-northeast. The volcano also displayed a faint crater glow, visible only through a telescope.

Mayon Volcano is currently under Alert Level 1 due to low-level unrest.

State volcanologists reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer radius Permanent Danger Zone around Mayon Volcano is prohibited. Additionally, flying any aircraft close to the volcano is not allowed.

Hazards such as sudden steam-driven or phreatic eruptions, rockfalls, landslides, or avalanches, as well as lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall, may occur in the area.