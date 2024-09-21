Pinoys not affected by Lebanon blitz

No Filipino citizens were harmed by the pager and walkie-talkie bomb explosions targeting Hezbollah members across Lebanon, according to Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Eduardo de Vega.

The unprecedented explosions resulted in 37 confirmed fatalities and over 3,000 injuries.

De Vega said that Lebanon is currently at alert level three, prompting the Philippine government to advise its citizens to consider returning home.

Potential raise in alert

“We’re going to renew our call for the Filipino community to consider going home due to the tension in the area,” he said.

He said they were awaiting the support from the embassy in Lebanon regarding a potential raise of the alert level to four, which would mandate an evacuation.