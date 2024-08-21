45 Lebanon OFWs return seen

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced on Wednesday that 45 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Lebanon are scheduled to return to the Philippines this weekend.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac expressed hope that the increased incentives offered by DMW and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) would encourage more Filipinos to repatriate.

Cacdac said the government is coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to facilitate the repatriation process.

Both DMW and OWWA are providing financial aid of P150,000 to each repatriate. Other government agencies, such as the Department of Health and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, are also offering services like physical check-ups, psychosocial counseling, and training vouchers.

Meantime, Philippine Ambassador to Lebanon Raymond Balatbat said that the Migrant Workers Office has prepared a shelter for Filipinos seeking evacuation.

To recall, at least 15 OFWs and three children affected by tensions in Lebanon returned to the Philippines on 17 August.

The Philippine Embassy in Lebanon, in collaboration with OWWA-Lebanon, held a one-stop-shop outreach program for OFWs on 18 August to stress the importance of preparedness in emergencies.