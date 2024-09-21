P3 M shabu seized in Taguig City

An anti-drug operation resulted to the seizure of P3 million of illegal drugs in Taguig City.
The drug bust was conducted at approximately 7:00 pm on 21 September 2024 by elements of the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Taguig City Police Station in Barangay Ususan Taguig City.
It resulted in the apprehension of alias Joshua, 31 years old, listed as a High-Value Individual, and the seizure of over 580 grams of suspected shabu, valued at approximately ₱3,944,000.00.
Authorities also recovered one genuine ₱1,000.00 bill along with 40 pieces ₱1000 counterfeit bills used as buy-bust money, and a white J&T Express plastic pouch utilized in the transaction.
The seized drug evidence will be turned-over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit for qualitative and quantitative analysis, while the arrested suspect is under the custody of Taguig City Police Station.
A complaint for violation of Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of RA 9165 will be filed against him.