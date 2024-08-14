Makati police arrest three in buy-bust op

Makati City police arrested three individuals in a buy-bust operation just after midnight on Wednesday.

According to the report, the three suspects were apprehended at around 12:01 AM on 14 August 2024 along Osmeña Street, Barangay Poblacion, Makati City, for violating Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspects, identified as Arvin (51), Magie (50), and Mike (39), were caught in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Makati City Police Station Drug Enforcement Unit and the Olympia Police Substation.

A member of the operating team, acting as a buyer, successfully purchased a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a substance believed to be shabu from the suspects. Following the transaction, the police officers immediately moved in and arrested the trio.

Recovered from the suspects were nine sachets of suspected shabu, weighing approximately 15 grams, with an estimated street value of ₱102,000. Other seized items included ₱500 in buy-bust money, three ₱100 bills, three cellular phones, and a black pouch.

The seized drug evidence will be turned over to the Southern Police District Forensic Unit (SPDFU) for chemical analysis.

The arrested suspects are currently under the custody of the Makati City Police Station while charges are being prepared against them.