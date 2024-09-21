Municipal election officer, wife killed

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, Palawan — A municipal election officer and his wife were found killed Saturday morning in northern Palawan, prompting authorities to launch a manhunt for the suspect/s responsible for their deaths.

The couple, Emmanuel and Frenie Gacott, was found murdered in their home in Barangay Cambian, Agutaya town, a police report stated.

The report, released by Police Major Ric Ramos, stated that responding to reports from neighbors, officers from the Agutaya Municipal Police Station discovered the bodies around 8:30 a.m., 21 September.

It said that Emmanuel, the municipal election officer, was found face down in a pool of blood, while Frenie suffered fatal head injuries in the kitchen.

The Agutaya police suspects robbery as the motive, noting the couple’s ownership of a local pawnshop.

The investigation remains ongoing as law enforcement intensifies efforts to capture the suspect/s.