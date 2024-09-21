Maynilad, DoST to develop waste-to-energy solutions

West Zone concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. (Maynilad) has teamed up with the Department of Science and Technology (DoST) to explore waste-to-energy solutions, particularly in converting biosolids — an organic byproduct of Maynilad’s wastewater treatment process — into biogas.

This partnership, which emerged from Maynilad’s participation in the DoST’s “Balik Scientist Program,” involved tapping the expertise of returning Filipino scientist Dr. Mario Rebosura to help assess and pilot technologies that can transform biosolids into a source of renewable energy.

DoST Balik Scientist Program

Maynilad is the first water utility to participate in the DoST-Balik Scientist Program, a government initiative aimed at promoting the exchange of scientific knowledge and advancing technology in the country.

The program encourages Filipino scientists to return to the Philippines and share their expertise, enhancing the development of various sectors, including health research and development.

During his six-month stint with Maynilad under the program, Dr. Rebosura shared innovative approaches in biosolids management to fine-tune Maynilad’s ongoing study of waste-to-energy technologies. This collaboration supported Maynilad’s goal of reducing the environmental impact of biosolid disposal while also providing opportunities for energy generation.

Environmental stewardship

“As part of our commitment to environmental stewardship, Maynilad constantly seeks ways to reduce waste and promote circular economy principles. This partnership with the DoST allowed us to address the challenge of biosolid disposal while tapping into renewable energy solutions, which can benefit both our operations and the environment,” said Maynilad President and CEO Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

The DoST’s Balik Scientist Program played a pivotal role by linking Maynilad with Filipino scientists who have gained specialized expertise abroad. “We are excited about the potential of this project to contribute to the country’s renewable energy goals. This collaboration with Maynilad underscores the critical role of science in overcoming key challenges in the water sector. Indeed, through science and technology, we can provide solutions and open opportunities for the Filipino people,” said DoST Secretary Renato U. Solidum Jr.