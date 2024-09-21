Marcos seeks expansion of Phl’s ties with Indonesia

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has expressed his wish to further expand the existing relationship between the Philippines and Indonesia.

Marcos reaffirmed the country’s commitment to enhancing close ties with Indonesia as he received Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto at Malacañang Palace over the weekend.

“I think your visit here today will certainly bring a new impetus to making that relationship between Indonesia and the Philippines stronger and bigger,” Marcos told Prabowo.

Courtesy visit

Prabowo, who is set to take over from Joko Widodo as Indonesian president in October, paid a courtesy visit to President Marcos after the former general won the elections in Indonesia last 14 February 2024 with 59 percent of the total votes.

The Indonesian President-elect likewise conveyed his intention to strengthen the partnership between the Philippines and his country.

“I came here today to pay my respects because exactly one month from now on [the] 20th of October, God willing, I’m going to be inaugurated as President of the Republic of Indonesia. Perhaps it’s the Asian way, our custom that before we enter into a new position, we call on our friends to reconfirm our commitment to strengthening the close relationship that we have had traditionally between the Philippines and Indonesia,” he added.

Diplomatic relations

The Philippines and Indonesia established diplomatic relations on 24 November 1949.

Both countries will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year.