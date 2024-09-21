Photos

Katunggan Park, Camiguin

Kids enjoy the beach at Katunggan Park on 21 September, 2024. Katunggan is a popular tourist destination in Mahinog, Camiguin, known for its lush mangrove forest. Visitors can participate in activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, or swimming. Families and friends can relax in beach-stilted cottages while savoring delicious seafood. Located in Brgy. Benoni, Mahinog, the park is open from 6 AM to 6 PM, with an entrance fee of P50 per person (P30 for Mahinog residents) and cottage rentals ranging from P150 to P500 for three hours.
Katunggan Park, Camiguin
Yummie Dingding
Published on
Yummie Dingding
Yummie Dingding
Yummie Dingding
Yummie Dingding
Yummie Dingding

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph