Katunggan Park, Camiguin

Kids enjoy the beach at Katunggan Park on 21 September, 2024. Katunggan is a popular tourist destination in Mahinog, Camiguin, known for its lush mangrove forest. Visitors can participate in activities like paddle boarding, kayaking, or swimming. Families and friends can relax in beach-stilted cottages while savoring delicious seafood. Located in Brgy. Benoni, Mahinog, the park is open from 6 AM to 6 PM, with an entrance fee of P50 per person (P30 for Mahinog residents) and cottage rentals ranging from P150 to P500 for three hours.