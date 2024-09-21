Joshua takes road to redemption

LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Anthony Joshua is ready to complete his long road to redemption on Saturday as the former world heavyweight champion eyes Daniel Dubois’s International Boxing Federation (IBF) belt.

Joshua believes victory over Dubois at Wembley would finally end the difficult period he has endured since a 2019 loss to Andy Ruiz and a pair of defeats against Oleksandr Usyk.

The 34-year-old Briton will step into the ring on a five-fight winning streak, but insisted he would not be satisfied until he fully erases the bitter taste of his shock loss to Ruiz in New York.

“I became mentally strong when everyone went against me after Ruiz,” said Joshua, who was floored four times before being stopped in the seventh round by the Mexican-American.

“You build up a firm back, a firm chest, strong legs and you walk through it. You walk through walls and you keep proving people wrong.”

British fighter Dubois has the punching power to deny his compatriot’s dream of facing the winner of Usyk’s rematch with Tyson Fury in December.

But Joshua, who is thriving under new trainer Ben Davison, is expected to join Muhammad Ali, Lennox Lewis and Evander Holyfield by winning a world title for the third time in front of a 96,000 crowd.

“It’s a blessing to be back. What can I say? I don’t even know how it’s come about or why, but I’m the man of the moment and I’m living in it, making the most of it,” he said.

“I’m also here to do a job. I’ve got to go out there and win. I’m ready to rumble and remind everyone what I’m capable of.”

“Every fight is a legacy fight for me and this is just another day at the office. I’m going to give it my best. My only message for Daniel is good luck.”

Dubois is on the rise after following up on last year’s defeat to Usyk with victories over Jarrell Miller and Filip Hrgovic.

Now the 27-year-old’s challenge is to prove in the ring that he is a genuine world champion after being given his belt by the IBF when Usyk decided to vacate in June.

“I need to retain this world title. It’s a great thing to have but I need to legitimize myself by winning this fight,” he said.

“It’s my job to do him in and finish him off. Enough of the talking, let’s get down to business. Let’s go to war. He’s going to bring it and I’m going to bring it.