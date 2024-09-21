Former Central Luzon rebels, supporters surrender

City of San Fernando, Pampanga — Former communist terrorist group (CTG) members and supporters in Central Luzon have surrendered to authorities this September.

According to Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3) Director Police Brigadier General Jose S Hidalgo Jr., peace-building efforts are persistently working as more members and supporters of CTGs return to the folds of law.

On 13 September 2024, personnel from Bataan 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC), in coordination with other concerned units, conducted a successful intelligence operation in Abucay, Bataan. This operation resulted in the voluntary surrender, disaffiliation, and withdrawal of support of two female members from the Alyansa ng Magbubukid sa Gitnang Luzon (AMGL) - Bataan and ALMABA (Communist Front Organization), associated with the CPP-NPA-NDF.

“Ka Seniang” and “Ka Monik” also surrendered a 12-gauge improvised shotgun, signifying their complete break from the CPP-NPA-NDF and commitment to rejoining mainstream society.

In another significant development, on 18 September 2024, the Olongapo City Mobile Force Company (OCMFC) facilitated the voluntary surrender of two former members of ANAKPAWIS, a known Communist Front Organization. The duo, identified as alias "Alda" and "Ann," submitted themselves at the OCMFC office, signaling their desire to leave the underground movement.