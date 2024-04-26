Troops rescue wounded pregnant CTG member abandoned by comrades in Aurora

CAMP AQUINO, TARLAC CITY — Soldiers from the 91st Infantry Battalion of the 7th Infantry Division, operating under the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), conducted a rescue mission and administered urgent medical assistance to a wounded pregnant member of the Communist Terrorist Group (CTG). The woman had been left behind by her fellow insurgents after an encounter with troops from the Southern Luzon Command (SOLCOM) in the mountainous region of Sitio Pinamaypayan, Brgy. Umiray, Dingalan, Aurora on 21 April 2024.

Alias “Miya/Manene”, a 19-year-old member of Platoon Julian, Komiteng Larangang Guerilla - Narciso, found herself wounded and vulnerable following an encounter with SOLCOM troops.

After her rescue, alias ‘Manene’ was immediately transported to Fort Magsaysay Army Station Hospital for proper treatment. Recognizing the severity of her condition, she was directed to PJG in Cabanatuan City for additional specialized treatment.

It has been disclosed that 'Manene' is a member of the Indigenous Peoples (IP) from the Dumagat Tribe and is presently expecting her first child. She is currently four months pregnant. She carries pending warrants of arrest for grave offenses, including Arson, Attempted Murder, Direct Assault with Multiple Murder, and Frustrated Murder.

Lieutenant General Fernyl G. Buca, PAF, Commander of the Northern Luzon Command (NOLCOM), emphasizes the military's dedication to preserving the dignity and well-being of all people, irrespective of their associations, while denouncing the CTG's cruel activities.

"The abandonment of a wounded pregnant woman by her comrades is a basic human indecency. NOLCOM unequivocally condemns such cowardly and inhumane acts perpetrated by the CTG." Buca stated.

Buca emphasizes the importance of respecting the rights and dignity of all individuals involved in armed conflict, affirming the NOLCOM's steadfast mission to uphold peace, security, and the rule of law in the region. He further calls upon the remaining CTG members to surrender peacefully, assuring them of fair treatment and due process.