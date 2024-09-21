DSWD enjoins public to celebrate 32nd National Family Week from 23-27 Sept

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced Saturday that it will be the lead agency of the National Committee on the Filipino Family (NCFF), for the nation's observance of the 32nd National Family Week from 23 to 27 September.

The DSWD encourages Filipinos to celebrate family unity and harmony.

“We encourage all Filipino families to bond, strengthen communication, and maintain healthy relationships with one another,” DSWD Assistant Secretary and spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

Anchored on the theme,”Pamilyang Tutugon sa Pagbabago ng Panahon,” the NCFF members will conduct activities focusing on raising awareness of how climate change impacts families and the role families can play in climate action.

Family week activities

On 21 September, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which is one of the NCFF member-agencies, organized a family fun run and concert at the SM Mall of Asia that aims to provide a venue for families to have fun and help them grow closer together.

The DSWD will launch the National Family Week on Monday (23 September) during the agency’s flag raising ceremony.

The agency also encourages all Filipino families to observe the “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day”.

“The observance, which is in line with Presidential Proclamation No. 326, series of 2012, encourages Filipinos to spend mealtime with their families,” the DSWD spokesperson said.

The annual celebration of National Family Week is observed every fourth Monday of September.

The Office of the President (OP) also issued Memorandum Circular 64 suspending work in government offices in the Executive branch at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

A community garden activity, in partnership with the Department of Agriculture (DA), will be held on 24 September in Barangay Puray, Rodriguez (formerly Montalban), Rizal.

On the third day, an Interfaith Family Forum will be held, where DSWD Special Assistant to the Secretary (SAS) for Special Projects Maria Isabel Lanada will share strategies on for coping with environmental challenges and promoting sustainable practices.

“For families of the DSWD personnel, the agency will hold a “DSWD Family Day” on 26 September to foster togetherness and highlight the importance of families by conducting activities and opportunities to bond, communicate, and share experiences,” Dumlao said.

As part of the celebration, the DSWD will hold an awarding ceremony for the winners of groufie and family Tiktok contests for its employees.

“Again, we encourage Filipino families to share stories, create memories, and foster open communication with every member of your family,” the DSWD spokesperson said.