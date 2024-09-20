DSWD enhances programs to support communities

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao announced on Friday that they have implemented measures to “disaster-proof” their programs and services by integrating adaptive and shock-responsive social protection systems.

“We always say that disasters exacerbate the living conditions of the poor, the vulnerable and the marginalized, so we need to help our fellow citizens prepare for disasters. At the same time, our response operations continue, and we support them in their early recovery. So, how can we help our beneficiaries prepare for these disasters?” Dumlao asked.

Dumlao, the agency’s spokesperson, also addressed this during the Thursday Media Forum at the DSWD Central Office’s New Press Center in Quezon City, where she provided examples of how the agency empowers its program beneficiaries to mitigate the impacts of disasters.

“Our 4Ps [Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program] beneficiaries participate in Family Development Sessions (FDS). One of the modules focuses on disaster preparedness. We also coordinate with the DILG [Department of the Interior and Local Government] for their Operation Listo program, which trains and equips our 4Ps beneficiaries to prepare not only for typhoons but also for volcanic eruptions and earthquakes,” the DSWD spokesperson explained.

Another program that Dumlao cited is the pilot implementation of the Building on Social Protection for Anticipatory Action and Response in Emergencies and Disasters or B-SPARED Project.

The B-SPARED Project is an anticipatory action (AA) pilot initiative that aims to implement various protective measures before the onset of disasters to mitigate risks and shocks and help break the cycle of poverty among vulnerable groups due to recurring natural hazards.

“There is a social protection component where we can provide financial assistance, which we refer to as anticipatory action,” the DSWD spokesperson said.