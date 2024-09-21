DoH clears 90% of health emergency allowances, commits to settling remaining arrears

The Department of Health (DoH) announced on Saturday that 90 percent of Health Emergency Allowances (HEA) have been paid.

The HEA, amounting to P103.5 billion, went to settle some 14.5 million claims from health workers.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. directed the government to fully fund the remaining P27.3 billion in arrears this year.

In April, the DoH recorded around P23.4 billion worth of HEA obligations for 4.3 million claims that could not be paid due to budget constraints. After DoH processed and granted appeals, this figure rose to P27.3 billion.

Last July, Marcos instructed Budget and Management Secretary Amenah Pangandaman to no longer wait for the General Appropriations Act of 2025 to pay the amount, and to process it this year.

The surplus fund balance or excess payments that PhilHealth returned to the national government provided the needed cash.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) immediately released a Special Allotment Release Order to enable the DoH to fulfill the obligation.