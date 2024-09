LOOK: Malacanang holds a press briefing with Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa. The secretary reports that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has approved the P7.9 billion budget for the Department of Health immunization program. Herbosa also announces the kick-off of Bakuna Eskuwela on 7 October this year. The program covers all students from public schools nationwide. YUMMIE DINGDING











