Blacklist International closes into top 6, Fnatic ONIC PH beats TNC

Blacklist International is closing in on the top six of MPL Season 14, following a second straight victory over RSG PH on Week 6, Day 2 of the regular season this Saturday at Green Sun in Makati.

After suffering a rough 1-8 run in the season, Blacklist International pulled off a major upset over two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren before scoring another sweep over RSG PH earlier today.