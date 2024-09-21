Blacklist International closes into top 6, Fnatic ONIC PH beats TNC

Blacklist International is closing in on the top six of MPL Season 14, following a second straight victory over RSG PH on Week 6, Day 2 of the regular season this Saturday at Green Sun in Makati.
After suffering a rough 1-8 run in the season, Blacklist International pulled off a major upset over two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren before scoring another sweep over RSG PH earlier today.
Composed of a revamped roster, Blacklist International is currently tied with RSG PH with 3 points and sits at the no. 7 spot of the ladder. Should they win their upcoming matches, Blacklist International could steal RSG PH's spot and move to the Playoffs.
Fnatic ONIC PH, meanwhile, remained flawless in the season with a 2-0 sweep over the still winless TNC Pro Team. With its Playoffs spot already secured, Fnatic ONIC PH holds the top seed in the tournament with a perfect standing of 10-0.