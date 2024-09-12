YnoT tells how Fnatic ONIC PH remained undefeated in MPL Season 14

Omega head coach Anthony "YnoT" Senedrin says Fnatic ONIC PH has remained unbeaten in the regular season of MPL Season 14 after leveling up one facet of their game in the ongoing tournament.

Kelra, Brusko, Super Frince, K1ngkong, and Kirk overcame every hurdle that came their way going 7-0 halfway through the regular season. Unlike Season 13, the team now has the mental toughness to brave through a tough series according to YnoT.

"My players were saying that they were probably mentally weak before. If we lose Game 1, we probably lose Game 2 and then lose the series," YnoT said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

"It is really a big deal because we have matches this season where we lose Game 1 and then reverse the series. I am very happy that there is growth with the players mentally. Now we can accept that we do not always win [the first game]."

Fnatic ONIC PH is the only undefeated squad thus far in the tournament with four more weeks left in the regular season before the Playoffs. For YnoT, the approach is to take it one step at a time in order to reach their ultimate goal.

"The goal [is M6 world championship]. Let us take it one day at a time. We will get there," he quipped.