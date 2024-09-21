Photos

Ambassador Endo attends WWII veterans anniversary event
On 19 September, Ambassador of Japan to the Philippines Endo Kazuya attended the 61st anniversary ceremony of the Board of Trustees of the Veterans of World War II at the Philippine Veterans Center as the guest of honor.

In his speech, Ambassador Endo expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Filipino people, including veterans and their families, in fostering Japan-Philippines friendship. He paid tribute to the veterans for their contributions to peace and security and emphasized the commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Chairman of Philippine Veterans Bank Roberto F. de Ocampo also acknowledged Japan's role as the largest ODA donor to the Philippines and expressed hopes for the continued cultivation of relations.

