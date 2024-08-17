Ambassador Endo sends off latest Pinoy JDS scholars

On 16 August, 2024, Ambassador Endo Kazuya hosted a farewell ceremony at his residence for the 22nd cohort of the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid (JDS) from the Philippines. Twenty scholars are set to travel to Japan for graduate studies at prominent Japanese universities.

The event was attended by several notable figures, including National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Joseph J. Capuno, Department of Foreign Affaird (DFA) Deputy Assistant Secretary Leah Victoria T. Carada, Civil Service (CSC) Director Fernando M. Porio, Chief Representative SAKAMOTO Takema of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Philippines, Bernadette S. Hieida from De La Salle University, and SHIMIZU Yuna from the Japan International Cooperation Center (JICE) JDS Project Office in the Philippines.

The ambassador, in his speech, wished the JDS Fellows success in their studies and expressed his hope that their academic endeavors would contribute positively to the Philippines' development. He also expressed his appreciation to the program’s Philippine partners for their unwavering support, which has been vital to the program’s achievements.

Launched in 2002, the JDS program is funded by the Government of Japan through its Official Development Assistance managed by JICA. The program aims to enhance the skills of young Filipino government officials, supporting the country’s socioeconomic progress.