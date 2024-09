Photos

A clean coastline is a must in Camiguin

Marie Elaine Unchuan, Department of Tourism Regional Director for Region 10, emphasizes the significance of coastal clean-up efforts as part of tourism promotion in Camiguin during the International Coastal Clean-Up Day 2024. This event coincides with the province's Dive Festival, featuring activities such as coastal clean-ups, “scubasurero,” underwater shoots, and more, showcasing Camiguin's offerings for divers and tourists.