7 volcanic tremors recorded in Taal

Seven volcanic tremors from Taal Volcano in Batangas province were recorded over the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Saturday.
Six of the tremors lasted over one hour, according to state volcanologists.
Taal Volcano emitted 8,223 tons of sulfur dioxide on 18 September; meanwhile, upwelling of hot volcanic fluids was observed in its Main Crater Lake.
It had a 900-meter “weak” plume that drifted northeast.
PHIVOLCS reported the absence of “vog,” or volcanic smog, during the latest observation period.
However, sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas may pose serious health and safety risks.
Meanwhile, entry into Taal Volcano Island, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.
Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.
Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1, indicating a low level of unrest.