7 volcanic tremors recorded in Taal

Seven volcanic tremors from Taal Volcano in Batangas province were recorded over the last 24 hours, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported on Saturday.

Six of the tremors lasted over one hour, according to state volcanologists.

Taal Volcano emitted 8,223 tons of sulfur dioxide on 18 September; meanwhile, upwelling of hot volcanic fluids was observed in its Main Crater Lake.

It had a 900-meter “weak” plume that drifted northeast.

PHIVOLCS reported the absence of “vog,” or volcanic smog, during the latest observation period.