Taal emits high volume of toxic gas

Taal Volcano in Batangas province emitted on Saturday a significant amount of sulfur dioxide (SO2).

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said that in the past 24 hours, the volcano spewed 4,398 metric tons of SO2.

In their latest update, Phivolcs noted an “upwelling of hot volcanic fluids” in the main crater lake of the volcano, with no recorded earthquakes during the observation period.

No volcanic smog, or “vog,” was observed, according to state volcanologists.

Sudden explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall, and lethal accumulations or expulsions of volcanic gas posed serious health and safety risks, Phivolcs warned.

Meanwhile, entry to Taal Volcano Island, particularly in the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures, remains strictly prohibited. The island has been identified as a permanent danger zone.

Aircraft that fly close to the volcano, PHIVOLCS said, will be at risk of coming into contact with airborne ash and ballistic fragments.

Taal Volcano is still under alert level 1 or low level or unrest.