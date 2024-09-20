TwitchCon 2024: streamers return to San Diego for 3-day convention

TwitchCon, the bi-annual convention of video live-streaming platform Twitch, is returning to the San Diego Convention Center on 20-22 Sept. in California for a weekend packed with games, meet-and-greets with streamers, live esports, shows, expos, and more.

Streamers and content creators from various communities such as esports, Valorant, Grand Theft Auto V, Minecraft, Fortnite, League of Legends, World of Warcraft, “Just Chatting,” and other "in real life" (IRL) content will be attending to hang out with their audiences, commonly referred to as "chat."

Streamers from diverse categories are also set to appear this year to host must-see live shows ranging from drag performances, cooking segments, competitive gaming showdowns, and cosplay.

On Day 1, 20 Sept, at 1 p.m., baking and podcast streamer QTCinderella will host The Table, bringing streamers together to discuss personal stories about food, the magic of spices, recipe origins, and how dishes have shaped them as individuals.

Later that afternoon, at 5 p.m., the TwitchCon Drag Showcase will return to the Glitch Theater Stage for a vibrant performance featuring drag queens, kings, and other Twitch personalities.

For Day 2, streamers will compete in a mix of the most-hyped digital and physical games in Twitch Rivals Ultimate Challenge on 21 Sept., from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.