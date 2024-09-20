Swift budget approval 'a vote of confidence' — PCO chief

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) on Friday expressed elation over the "expeditious" approval of its proposed P2.281-billion budget for 2025 after the being deliberated by the House of Representatives.

In a statement, PCO Acting Secretary Cesar Chavez said the move is a vote of confidence in the PCO’s mission and organization

“The fact that our budget breezed through plenary without a single question asked and no opposition manifested spurs us more to deliver on the outcomes we have promised in that budget,” Chavez said.

“We appreciate the House’s full support for our new programs, the driving mandate of which is the truthful and timely communication of government services and initiatives to the public and all issues that affect them,” he added.

During the lower chamber’s deliberation of the PCO’s proposed budget on 9 September, Chavez stressed the government’s communications arm commitment to provide the public “with truthful, factual, relevant, accurate and timely information.”

The PCO’s proposed P2.281-billion budget this year is 24.37 percent lower than the allocated P3.015 billion budget for 2024.

Chavez, who was appointed acting PCO secretary earlier this month, vowed that PCO would spend every peso of its budget “efficiently, according to plans and programs, and fully compliant with laws.”

The PCO is tasked to communicate and disseminate information about the policies, priority programs, and projects of the administration through appropriate media.