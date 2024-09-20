Shanghai hit by second typhoon in a week

SHANGHAI, China (AFP) — Roads and neighborhoods in Shanghai flooded Friday as the Chinese megacity was battered by its second typhoon in a week, with rainfall breaking local records in parts of the city.

Typhoon “Pulasan” comes days after the strongest storm to hit the megacity since 1949, “Bebinca,” caused extensive damage on Monday.

“Pulasan” made landfall on Thursday night, with a maximum wind speed of 83 kilometers per hour, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

The city evacuated 112,000 people, Xinhua said, and some ferry and train services were suspended.

Videos posted on social media Friday showed Shanghai residents wading through calf-deep water in some neighborhoods, though no severe damage or casualties have been reported so far.

Two weather stations recorded over 300 millimeters of rainfall within six hours, the highest in their districts since records began, Xinhua said.

A video published by state-owned Shanghai Media Group showed police officers in high-vis coats pushing a stalled car through water in one district, while a scooter driver in a poncho attempted to cross a flooded intersection.

Around a dozen cars had broken down in that area due to the waters, according to the video.

Many of the areas that were flooded earlier in the morning were dry and cleaned up by around 11 a.m., an Agence France-Presse reporter saw.