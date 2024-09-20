Sen. Legarda receives French Legion of Honor title

Senator Loren Legarda has been honored with the title of Officier of the Legion of Honor by the French Government, represented by Her Excellency Marie Fontanel.

Here is her full statement:

Message of Senator Loren Legarda

Conferment of Officier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur

Bonsoir à tous (Bon swa a tu)!

It is with much gratitude and humility that I receive the title of Officier of the Legion of Honor by the French Government led today by Her Excellency Marie Fontanel. It was eight years ago that I was first honored with the title of Chevalier dans l’Ordre National de la Légion d'Honneur, and today, standing here as an Officier, I am even more inspired to live up to the noble principles this award represents.

This award is more than a recognition of past efforts; it is a call to action—a reminder that our partnership knows no bounds and will persist in the face of shared global challenges.

Over the years, my collaborations with France have been grounded in a deep respect for our shared values, particularly in cultural diplomacy and the fight for climate justice. I always consider cultural diplomacy as the Philippines' fourth pillar of foreign policy, a key that opens doors to political and economic initiatives. It is through this lens that I supported the establishment of the Philippine Studies Program in Sciences Po, one of the world’s leading institutions for humanities and social sciences. I also supported the 2013 Philippine exhibit at the Musée du Quai Branly, where indigenous art and ethnographic treasures were showcased.

But nothing is more pressing today than our cooperation on climate action. Our bilateral relationship reached new heights in 2015 with the adoption of the Manila Call to Action for Climate Change, urging the world to respond to climate change. As a UNDRR Global Champion for Resilience, I remain committed to addressing this existential threat, and in 2017, I led the Philippine Senate in ratifying the Paris Agreement. I also championed the Philippines’ participation in the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which aims to protect at least 30% of the world’s land and ocean by 2030. And last June 5, 2024, I joined the French Embassy’s launch of the “Blue Nations” initiative, aimed at enhancing cooperation between France and the Philippines on maritime and climate issues, leading up to the 2025 UN Oceans Conference in Nice, which supports the Sustainable Development Goal 14 on conserving and sustainably using the oceans, seas, and marine resources for sustainable development.

The Philippines and France are true climate allies, bound by a common purpose and a shared responsibility to protect our planet. Together, we have shown that no obstacle is too great when nations stand united in the face of adversity. Our shared vision of a sustainable future for the next generation is a promise that we must uphold.

Once again, I am deeply honored by this recognition. As an Officier, I am committed to continuously strengthening the cultural, diplomatic, and strategic relations between the Philippines and France while also tapping into new areas of cooperation.

Your Excellency, thank you once again for this esteemed recognition.