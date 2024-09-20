Remulla confirms arrest warrants for Guo and co-accused

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla confirmed yesterday that arrest warrants or commitment orders were issued against Alice Leal Guo and 15 other co-accused for qualified trafficking charges.
“The arrest warrants issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 167 merely confirmed the findings of our prosecutors of the alleged involvement of Guo and others in the qualified trafficking case,” averred Remulla.
“The law must take its course, it’s time for Guo and co-accused to face the charges against them in Court,” added the Secretary.
In a four-page order dated 19 September 2024, the court found probable cause to detain former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and 15 others for qualified trafficking.
In view of Guo’s current detention at the NCR CIDG Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, the Pasig local court directed her transfer to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory.
Aside from Guo, Malaysian national Walter Wong Long who was nabbed in an illegal POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac earlier this year, is also detained at the Tarlac Provincial Jail in Dolores, Tarlac City and is ordered to be brought to the Pasig City Jail.
Other than Guo and Long, Huang Zhiyang, whom the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) tagged as POGO’s “Boss of all Bosses”, former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center (TLRC) Deputy Director General Dennis Cunanan, as well as other co-accused remain at large.
“All the accused in these cases are NOT ENTITLED to post bail as the charges against them are all non-bailable,” the court order stated.
“The detention of Alice Guo and Walter Wong Long, as well as the pending arrest orders against their cohorts is testament that the wheels of justice are efficiently rolling towards the right direction,” Secretary Remulla underscored.
“To the remaining co-accused still playing hide-and-seek with authorities, immediately surrender without hesitation or asking any condition, the law will definitely catch-up with you,” the Secretary added.