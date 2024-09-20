Remulla confirms arrest warrants for Guo and co-accused

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla confirmed yesterday that arrest warrants or commitment orders were issued against Alice Leal Guo and 15 other co-accused for qualified trafficking charges.

“The arrest warrants issued by the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 167 merely confirmed the findings of our prosecutors of the alleged involvement of Guo and others in the qualified trafficking case,” averred Remulla.

“The law must take its course, it’s time for Guo and co-accused to face the charges against them in Court,” added the Secretary.

In a four-page order dated 19 September 2024, the court found probable cause to detain former Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo and 15 others for qualified trafficking.

In view of Guo’s current detention at the NCR CIDG Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, the Pasig local court directed her transfer to the Pasig City Jail Female Dormitory.

Aside from Guo, Malaysian national Walter Wong Long who was nabbed in an illegal POGO hub in Bamban, Tarlac earlier this year, is also detained at the Tarlac Provincial Jail in Dolores, Tarlac City and is ordered to be brought to the Pasig City Jail.