Guo charged with human trafficking

The Philippine National Police–Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) and the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) have filed a non-bailable offense of qualified human trafficking with the Department of Justice (DoJ) against suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

This action follows her alleged connection to illegal activities involving Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in her municipality.

Alongside Guo, former Technology and Resource Center deputy director general Dennis Cunanan, a Chinese national named Huang Zhiyang, and several other individuals allegedly involved in operating a POGO hub in Bamban are facing similar charges.

Dennis Cunanan, however, has already been convicted and sentenced to a 26-year jail term for his role in the alleged P10 billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam, also known as the “pork barrel scam.”

Cunanan’s name emerged during raids on POGOs in Bamban and Porac, Pampanga.

Law enforcement officials executed search warrants against Zun Yuan Technology, a POGO operating in Bamban, Tarlac, leading to the arrest of several foreign nationals found on the premises.

Cases for trafficking in persons have been filed against these individuals and are currently pending before the Regional Trial Court of Tarlac, Branch 66.

During the investigation, authorities purportedly gathered substantial evidence linking Guo (also known as “Guo Hua Ping”), Cunanan, and other respondents to illicit POGO operations involving illegal drugs, prostitution, kidnapping, online scams, among other offenses.

The DoJ emphasized that the filing of charges against Guo and others serves as a stern warning to POGO operators engaging in illegal activities.

It stated, “The filing of this case should serve as a warning to all who engage in illegal POGO activities that victimize hapless individuals whose only intent was to obtain decent employment. Unfortunately, illegal POGO operators exploited their vulnerabilities and forced, threatened, and intimidated them into forced labor.”

“The government, through the Department of Justice, sends a strong signal to all illegal POGO operators that they will face severe consequences under the law,” the statement added.

In addition to her suspension by the Office of the Ombudsman for six months, Guo faces intensified scrutiny following graft complaints filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government regarding her alleged involvement with a raided POGO establishment in her jurisdiction.