PT&T taps AI to boost services

Listed telecommunications company PT&T Corp. has kicked off the integration of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) into its operations

The company said on Thursday that the move aims to also help boost the productivity of local industries and enhance the country's economic competitiveness in the digital space.

At a recent event hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines, PT&T, in partnership with Crayon Philippines, discussed AI technologies, including Microsoft's Copilot for Microsoft 365.

The company emphasized that this technology aligns with the government's digital transformation agenda, which seeks to create a digitally inclusive economy.

PT&T’s initiatives are expected to provide businesses with the infrastructure they need to harness the full potential of AI.

Carlos Sevilla, Channel Sales Director at Crayon Philippines, however, noted that there should be a policy development and strategic planning to ensure the safe and effective deployment of AI technologies.

“There is a critical need for developing robust policies and strategies to ensure that AI technologies—such as Copilot for Microsoft 365, which PT&T proudly offers—are used safely and effectively,” he said.

The ECCP event, organized by the ICT-BPM-KPM Committee, brought together key industry figures, including Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy, policymakers, and technology experts to discuss the responsible regulation and use of AI in the Philippines.

The Philippine government has been actively promoting responsible AI usage, with initiatives such as the DICT Stakeholder Consultation and the creation of a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Roadmap.

By offering AI solutions and reliable connectivity, PT&T supports the government's efforts to promote safe AI use, while simultaneously driving innovation and improving productivity across the nation.