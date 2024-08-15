Expert cites lack of sleep, oversleeping as causes of obesity

BAGUIO CITY — A health expert on Thursday cited lack of sleep and oversleeping as one of the possible causes of obesity.

Sleeping less than six hours a day increases one's risk of obesity, according to the Philippine Association for the Study of Overweight and Obesity President Dr. Nemencio Nicodemus Jr.

However, Nicodemus added that if one sleeps over 10 hours a day, the risk of obesity is also high.

"Dapat sakto lang (Just get enough sleep)," he said.

"Kaya mayroong wisdom in sleeping eight hours (So there's wisdom in sleeping eight hours)," he furthered.

Nicodemus explained that there are also other factors affecting someone's weight, such as genetics, a public infrastructure that discourages physical activity, unhealthy food advertising, and other health conditions.

"So when we see an individual with obesity, let's not be judgmental. Wag agad sabihin na ang lakas siguro kumain nito (Don't immediately say that maybe they are eating too much)," he said.

"For all we know, mayroon pala siyang ibang factors that can explain kung bakit siya may obesity (they have other factors that can explain why they have obesity). So let's be sympathetic or better be empathetic with people with obesity," he added.

Nicodemus explained that obesity can cause various health problems such as hypertension, coronary artery disease, asthma, gallbladder stones, infertility, and cancer, as well as mental health issues, such as depression and anxiety.