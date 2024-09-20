PCG ship on its way to Escoda Shoal — NSA

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año said on Friday that a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship is on its way to Escoda (Sabina) shoal to maintain the country’s presence in the area, replacing the BRP Teresa Magbanua.

In an ambush interview at Sangley Point, Cavite, Año said the PCG has already deployed another vessel in the area but is still sheltering at an undisclosed location due to the bad weather.

“Our Coast Guard already sent it, but because of the weather, it needs to shelter first… and our Philippine Coast Guard has a plan on how to protect our West Philippine Sea,” he said.

“Suffice it to say that there are vessels prepared by our Coast Guard.”

Año also emphasized the government forces’ continuous efforts to sustain the country’s presence in the WPS.

"We will always make sure that our presence and access in Sabina Shoal will continue. [As] soon as the weather improves, our vessel will be there,” he told reporters.

“Our mandate is to make sure that we are protecting our territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights—so it will continue,” he stressed.

Asked whether the newly deployed PCG ship will be anchoring at Escoda Shoal like Magbanua, Año said, “It depends on the situation.”

“But the point is, we will make sure that our presence in Sabina Shoal and other areas in the entire West Philippine Sea is always there,” he added.

BRP Teresa Magbanua was anchored in the disputed Escoda Shoal for over five months amid reports that China has allegedly started small-scale reclamation activities in the area.

The PCG’s 97-meter ship was “compelled” to return to its homeport in Puerto Princesa, Palawan due to “unfavorable weather conditions and depleted supplies of daily necessities” and the need to evacuate PCG personnel “requiring medical attention."

On the other hand, Año stressed the government’s push for the country’s self-reliant defense program amid the continuing security challenges in the WPS.

“We are pushing for the self-reliant defense program, not only for our coast guard but also for the entire Armed Forces of the Philippines—so we see that our local companies here have capabilities that can support our move—whether as a local company or in tandem with foreign companies,” he said.

Escoda lies within 75 nautical miles from mainland Palawan and is considered within the country’s exclusive economic zone.