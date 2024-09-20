PBBM distributes 2,588 land titles to ARBs from Panay and Guimaras

Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary Conrado M. Estrella III on Friday said a total of 2,588 land titles covering an area of 2,643.52 hectares were distributed to 1,932 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) from Panay and Guimaras Islands.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution on Thursday, 19 September, at the City of Passi Arena.

Of the 2,588 land titles, Estrella said 2,337 are electronic titles (e-titles) issued under the Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling Project (Project SPLIT) and 251 certificates of landownership award (CLOAs) under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) involving the agricultural lands located in the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Guimaras, and Iloilo.

Estrella said Project SPLIT expedites the subdivision of CLOAs providing individual land titles to ARBs who were previously granted land but through collective ownership. Under this project, 2,390.41 hectares were awarded to 1,725 ARBs with 2,588 e-titles.

The new lands, which were issued with 251 CLOAs, have a total area of 253.11 hectares, distributed to 207 ARBs.

Marcos said these land titles bring freedom to the farmers -- freedom from their debts, freedom to provide a brighter future for their families, and freedom to live successful lives.

“Batid ng ating pamahalaan na marami sa inyo ang nagkakaroon ng maraming pagsubok sa pagsasaka. Pero ito ang aming pangako – hindi namin kayo pababayaan. Lahat ng ito ay bahagi ng mas malaking layunin; Ang tiyakin na walang magsasakang maiiwan,” said Marcos.

The President added that because of Republic Act No. 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, which he signed last year, 610,054 ARBs are now free from their land debts, which before had been a burden on the lives of the farmers.

“Kaya po sa araw na ito, hindi lang tayo nagdiriwang ng mga numero. Ang tunay na selebrasyon ay ang inyong tagumpay – ang bawat pamilyang may lupa, ang bawat magsasakang hindi na mangungupahan pa,” he said..

Marites Filomine from Guimaras province, who received 1.2 hectares of land, said that the land she was tilling is finally hers after 20 years.

“Maraming salamat po sa ating Pangulo at kay DAR Secretary Estrella. Napakalaking tulong po ng lupang ito sa aming pamumuhay at mayroon na din akong maipapamana sa aking pamilya,” she said.