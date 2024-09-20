Passerelle returns next month

After five years, the famed grassroots basketball tournament, the Small Basketeers Philippines (SBP)-Passerelle Twin Basketball Tournament returns on 12 October.

The tournament will kick-off in Roxas City in Capiz with Cagayan de Oro hosting the 19 October playdate.

The SBP-Passerelle will also be in Zamboanga on 26 October, in Pangasinan, Bacolod, Baguio, Pampanga, and Iloilo on 9 November, in Lucena and Davao on 16 November, and in General Santos on 27 December.

The University of Visayas dethroned La Salle Green Hills, 62-58, in Roxas City to capture the crown and was the last SBP-Passerelle tournament in 2019.

Milo BEST Center executive vice president Monica Jorge believes the league will continue honing the next basketball stars of the Philippines just like it did before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As we stand here today with the support of Milo, our coaches, organizers, schools, and most importantly, our players and their families, we will continue this journey of excellence, integrity and passion for the game ensuring that the values, vision, and discipline will continue to inspire and shape generations to come,” Jorge said in a press conference in Makati City.