New Zealand links fifth death to ‘suicide kit’ sales

WELLINGTON (AFP) — A New Zealand coroner has linked a fifth death to a “suicide kit” allegedly sold online by a former Canadian chef, according to findings released Friday.

Coroner Alexandra Cunninghame found that a 25-year-old killed herself in an Auckland hotel in April 2022 after receiving an item ordered from an online business linked to Canadian Kenneth Law.

The coroner was unable to confirm whether the package actually contained the substance used in her suicide, but noted the “drug is heavily restricted, and therefore not easily obtainable, in New Zealand.”

Cunninghame has previously connected the deaths of three students and a personal trainer who took their own lives in 2022 and 2023 to purchases from a website associated with Law.