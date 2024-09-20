MDPPA, IPOPHL seek crackdown of fake motorcycle parts

In its quest to eliminate the sale of counterfeit motorcycle parts, the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association, Inc. (MDPPA) has joined the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which aims to combat counterfeit motorcycle parts and accessories that put the safety of motorists and passengers at risk.
During the signing held at the IPOPHL office in Taguig City earlier this month, IPOPHL Deputy Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo emphasized the importance of MDPPA’s role as a signatory to the MOU. He stressed that this initiative is crucial for ensuring public safety, especially at a time when motorcycles have become “a way of life” for passengers seeking affordable transportation options and for drivers in need of a source of income.
Based on the data from the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), it showed that, over the past decade, motorcycles booked the highest increase among all vehicle types traversing Metro Manila—from only 443,340 in 2013 to 1.6 million in 2023.
This growth was driven by the rise of e-commerce deliveries and the mainstreaming of motorcycle taxis for hire.
“With more motorcycle users, counterfeiters have found an opportunity to sell counterfeit parts that could cause accidents, and counterfeit accessories that fail to cushion the impact of crashes and falls,” Arevalo noted.
For its part, MDPPA President and Kawasaki Motors (Phils.) Corp. senior manager Alexander Cumpas, who inked the MOU at the ceremony, expressed the commitment of the MDPPA to protecting people on the road.
He highlighted the dangers posed by counterfeit motor parts and accessories, making it imperative for government agencies, industries, and platforms to work together to develop efficient solutions.
Established in 1973, the MDPPA is currently composed of four members, namely Honda Philippines Inc., Kawasaki, Suzuki Philippines, Inc., and Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc.
The MDPPA’s participation in the E-Commerce MOU builds on its previous partnership with IPOPHL, forged in 2011 and renewed in 2022.
The previous MOAs focused on establishing points of collaboration for IP awareness activities. Now, as a signatory to the E-Commerce MOU, the MDPPA expands its IP initiatives on enforcement, working alongside a larger network of companies, platforms, and industry associations.