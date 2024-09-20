MDPPA, IPOPHL seek crackdown of fake motorcycle parts

In its quest to eliminate the sale of counterfeit motorcycle parts, the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association, Inc. (MDPPA) has joined the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which aims to combat counterfeit motorcycle parts and accessories that put the safety of motorists and passengers at risk.



During the signing held at the IPOPHL office in Taguig City earlier this month, IPOPHL Deputy Director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo emphasized the importance of MDPPA’s role as a signatory to the MOU. He stressed that this initiative is crucial for ensuring public safety, especially at a time when motorcycles have become “a way of life” for passengers seeking affordable transportation options and for drivers in need of a source of income.



Based on the data from the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), it showed that, over the past decade, motorcycles booked the highest increase among all vehicle types traversing Metro Manila—from only 443,340 in 2013 to 1.6 million in 2023.

This growth was driven by the rise of e-commerce deliveries and the mainstreaming of motorcycle taxis for hire.



“With more motorcycle users, counterfeiters have found an opportunity to sell counterfeit parts that could cause accidents, and counterfeit accessories that fail to cushion the impact of crashes and falls,” Arevalo noted.

