Crackdown vs fake motorcycle parts sought

The Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA) has joined the E-Commerce Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which aims to combat counterfeit motorcycle parts and accessories that pose a risk to the safety of motorists and passengers.

During the signing held at the IPOPHL office in Taguig City earlier this month, IPOPHL deputy director General Nathaniel S. Arevalo said the MDPPA’s move to join the MoU as a signatory is crucial in ensuring public safety, especially at a time when motorcycles have become “a way of life” for passengers seeking affordable transportation options and for drivers in need of a source of income.

Based on data from the Congressional Policy and Budget Research Department (CPBRD), motorcycles have experienced the highest increase among all vehicle types traversing Metro Manila in the past decade, rising from only 443,340 in 2013 to 1.6 million in 2023.

This growth was driven by the rise of e-commerce deliveries and the mainstreaming of motorcycle taxis for hire.

“With the increase in motorcycle users, counterfeiters have found an opportunity to sell counterfeit parts and accessories that pose a risk to safety,” Arevalo said.

For its part, MDPPA President and Kawasaki Motors (Phils.) Corp. senior manager Alexander Cumpas, who inked the MoU at the ceremony, expressed the MDPPA’s commitment to protecting people on the road.

He added that the risk counterfeit motor parts and accessories pose to public safety makes it imperative for government agencies, industries and platforms to work together to efficiently implement solutions.

Established in 1973, the MDPPA is currently composed of four members: Honda Philippines Inc., Kawasaki, Suzuki Philippines Inc., and Yamaha Motor Philippines, Inc.

The MDPPA’s move to join the E-Commerce MoU builds on its previous partnership with IPOPHL forged in 2011 and renewed in 2022.

The previous MoAs focused on establishing points of collaboration on IP awareness activities.

As a signatory to the E-Commerce MoU, the MDPPA expands its IP initiatives on enforcement and with a larger network of companies, platforms and industry associations to work with.