Harris and Oprah hold star-studded election rally

FARMINGTON HILLS, United States (AFP) — Kamala Harris held a star-studded rally hosted by talk show legend Oprah Winfrey on Thursday in a bid to bedazzle voters.

Hollywood stars including Jennifer Lopez, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts, Chris Rock and Ben Stiller beamed in remotely to lavish praise via screens on the Democratic vice president.

Sitting on a chat-show style stage, Winfrey started by asking Harris about what seemed a sudden burst in confidence — “a veil or something dropped” — after she replaced President Joe Biden as nominee.

“We each have those moments in our lives when you have to step up,” the 59-year-old Harris replied at the livestreamed “Unite for America” event.

The pair hugged as Harris arrived on stage at the rally in Michigan, one of the seven crucial battleground states that will decide the knife-edge 5 November election.

Harris urged Americans to unite against the “powerful forces that would try to divide us,” represented by Republican former President Trump.

The Democrat then talked through her key campaign points, ranging from abortion to economy and immigration and gun control, as audience members told stories about their experiences.