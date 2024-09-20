Fishermen missing for 46 days found alive

His determination to live became the motivation for a 49-year-old fisherman to return home to his family alive after more than 40 days he went missing in Infanta, Quezon.

In a report from the Philippine Coast Guard on Friday, it said that its Coast Guard Station - Batanes rescued Robin Dejillo, a resident of Purok Rosas, Barangay Dinahican, Infanta, Quezon, who was reported missing since 4 August.

The report said that the PCG station received information from its patrol team, sighting a white motorbanca with an elderly man on board in the vicinity waters of Basco, Batanes on Friday.

Dejillo shared that he failed to return to their mother boat after his motorbanca ran out of fuel while conducting a fishing venture.

The fisherman said he survived for more than a month at sea by drinking rainwater and eating fish.

He was also sustained by coconuts floating on water.

The CGS Batanes assisted the fisherman and towed his fishing boat to the Port of Basco.

“The PCG and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) also coordinated his transport from the Port of Basco to the Batanes General Hospital for medical treatment,” the PCG said.

Meanwhile, three fishermen on board a capsized motorbanca in the vicinity waters of Barangay Bayas Island, Estancia, Iloilo, were also rescued by the PCG on Thursday.

MB Neneng Jed encountered strong winds and big waves due to the southwest monsoon, causing it to capsize.

The team transferred to safety the three fishermen, who were all in good physical condition.