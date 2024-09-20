Eliminating trade barriers sought in Laos meet

The Philippine government continues its call for ASEAN peers to work together to avoid actions that increase burdens and costs for consumers and businesses, particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises. This message was aired at the opening of the 56th ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) Meeting and Related Meetings in Vientiane, Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo, representing Department of Trade and Industry acting Secretary Cristina Roque, urged ASEAN Member States (AMS) to uphold their commitments to the ASEAN Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) during discussions on the ASEAN Free Trade Area.

Rodolfo also emphasized the critical need to eliminate barriers to Philippine export products to facilitate smoother trade flows across the region.

Regarding ASEAN’s trade facilitation work, Undersecretary Rodolfo highlighted the successful launch of the Philippines’ full issuance and acceptance of e-Form D at the beginning of the year.

The Philippines is fully compliant with paperless transactions, following Customs Memorandum Circular (CMC) 212-2023, released by the Bureau of Customs (BOC) which started implementing the full issuance and acceptance of ATIGA Electronic Certificate of Origin (e-CO) Form D by the start of the year, 2024.

All exporters are advised to create an account in the eCO portal.

Meanwhile, Rodolfo underscored this as a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing efforts to streamline and enhance our customs processes.