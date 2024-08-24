Directory-based B2B platform to showcase Phl exporters globally

A comprehensive, directory-based business-to-business (B2B) platform designed to provide greater visibility and access to international markets for Philippine exporters will be available this month or early September.

QSweep Tech Services Corporation chief executive officer Anton Ojeda said the PHX Source platform will enable local exporters to promote their products and services to the world.

“We want to be able to help all the exporters, we want foreign companies, foreign buyers to be able to connect with our local exporters in a way that is easy for them, in terms of technology and interface,” he said during a Usapang Exports session.

Ojeda said the online platform is focused on three features, namely, Exporter Discovery for every exporter to be found; Product or Service Discovery to enable businesses to showcase their products, services or capabilities to foreign buyers; and Contact Tools.

Discovery’s difference is really how it is found, how it is showcased and the ability to allow commerce to happen, the ability to allow the buyers and the exporters to be able to talk to each other and communicate, and find out more about each other,” he said.

In terms of functions, Ojeda said the PHX Source platform features include Search, Exporter Page, Product Pages and Request for Quote.

The Search is designed for the buyers to discover new products and companies and for exporters to spotlight anything as a platform, he said.

Mini site

“Every exporter on the platform will have its own page. Think of it like a mini site, you have your own site listing your information and credentials. Your contact information, products, and specialties will be there. We can even allow for tours or facilities, you can put videos and manpower and staff information there so that when a buyer looks at it, it has complete information,” he added.

In Product Pages, Ojeda said details of products listed are highlighted, any kind of compliance there might be, dimensions or characteristics, shipping and ordering information.