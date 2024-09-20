Crop losses due to bad weather at P600-M — DA

The agriculture sector has suffered over P600 million in production losses due to continued rains brought by the recent storms enhancing the southwest monsoon.

Data from the Department of Agriculture (DA) shows that the combined effects of tropical cyclones Ferdie, Gene, and Helen instensifying habagat have damaged 11,696 hectares of agricultural areas, resulting in a volume loss of 27,427 metric tons. (MT)

Rice output was the most affected, with a value loss of P562.75 million from the production loss of 26,072 MT.

Corn, on the other hand, lost P19.04 million worth of harvest from 912 MT volume loss.

High-value crops, including lowland vegetables, root crops (ube), and bananas, also had losses amounting to P18.22 million.

For livestock and poultry, a total of 55 heads were killed, amounting to P819,000. This includes chicken, sheep, cattle, carabao, and goat.

The affected farmers will be provided with seeds; a Survival and Recovery Loan Program from the Agricultural Credit Policy Council with a loanable amount of up to P25,000 payable in three years at zero interest; and available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation for indemnification, according to the DA.