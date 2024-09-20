Blacklist International keeps Playoffs dream alive

The revamped roster of three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International still has a shot of making it to the Playoffs following a major upset over Falcons AP Bren on Week 6, Day 1 of MPL Season 14, this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.
Hadji, Oheb, MP The King, Lord JM, Perkz, and the rest of Blacklist International had struggled throughout the season, going 1-8 before scoring their second victory via 2-0 sweep over the two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren.
"We get our motivation from the trust of our management and coaches. Despite bad results [in the past] they never lost trust in us," said Blacklist International jungler Michael "MP the King" Endino after the match.
It will be an uphill climb for Blacklist International to make it to the Playoffs with barely three weeks left in the regular season. Now with a 2-8 standing, the once fan-favorite squad currently sits at no. 7 just a point behind RSG PH.
Aurora, meanwhile, repeated its win over defending champion Team Liquid PH. Fielding its main five of Demonkite, Edward, Renejay, Yue, and Domeng, Aurora scored a stunning 2-0 sweep over Team Liquid PH to improve its season standing to 6-4.