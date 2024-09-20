Blacklist International keeps Playoffs dream alive

The revamped roster of three-time MPL PH champion Blacklist International still has a shot of making it to the Playoffs following a major upset over Falcons AP Bren on Week 6, Day 1 of MPL Season 14, this Friday at Green Sun in Makati.

Hadji, Oheb, MP The King, Lord JM, Perkz, and the rest of Blacklist International had struggled throughout the season, going 1-8 before scoring their second victory via 2-0 sweep over the two-time world champion Falcons AP Bren.

"We get our motivation from the trust of our management and coaches. Despite bad results [in the past] they never lost trust in us," said Blacklist International jungler Michael "MP the King" Endino after the match.