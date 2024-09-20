AboitizPower scores 3-peat with Golden Arrow Award

For a third year in a row, Aboitiz Power Corporation (AboitizPower) was awarded a Golden Arrow Award, which marks its compliance with corporate government standards and favorable standing with international best practices.

The Company received a three-arrow recognition after garnering a score of 107.11 out of a possible 130 in the 2023 ASEAN Corporate Governance Scorecard assessment for publicly-listed companies.

ESG strategies, or environmental, social, and corporate governance, has long been a part of AboitizPower and the Aboitiz Group, spanning decades of aspiring and being recognized as role models of environmental stewardship, social responsibility, good governance, and corporate citizenship.

Accepting the award for the Company is VP for Corporate Affairs Suiee Suarez (2nd from left), pictured together with Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) VP - Governance & Compliance Mailene De La Torre (1st); AEV Chief Legal & Compliance Officer Connie Chu (3rd); and UnionBank of the Philippines Lead Independent Director Roberto Manabat (4th).