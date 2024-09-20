Aboitiz Construction honored for key role in TESDA Region 10 TVET program

Aboitiz Construction was honored by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Region 10 for its significant contributions to the Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector in Bukidnon on 6 September 2024, during the 30th TESDA Anniversary Celebration in Cagayan de Oro City.

The award acknowledges the company's role as a vital industry partner of the Provincial Office of Bukidnon. The company's support has been instrumental in the successful implementation and development of TVET programs in the province, contributing to TESDA's vision of becoming a transformational leader in the skills development of the Filipino workforce.

In Bukidnon, Aboitiz Construction has partnered with Maces Skills Training Institute, Inc. to train individuals in Technical-Vocational courses. These trained individuals are now deployed at the firm’s project sites in Surigao del Norte and Davao City.

As an active industry partner in the region, Aboitiz Construction signed a partnership with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology Region 10 in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon last June to provide employment opportunities and rehabilitation support to Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs) last June. This underscores the company's commitment to community empowerment and employment provision.

Aboitiz Construction’s Senior Assistant Vice President for People and Corporate Shared Services, Raizza Manuel, said, “Receiving this recognition from TESDA is a testament to our ongoing commitment to build a better future for a better Philippines. We are proud to support initiatives that build skills and create opportunities for individuals. Our efforts in the TVET sector align with our mission to contribute positively to the growth of our communities and the Filipino workforce.”

This recognition underscores Aboitiz Construction’s dedication to fostering skills development within the community and reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting key initiatives in the region.