Zelensky to meet Trump in pivotal US visit amid war challenges

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky plans to meet with former US President Donald Trump during his visit to the United States next week, the Ukrainian presidency confirmed Thursday. This meeting, along with Zelensky’s scheduled discussions with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, highlights Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to secure global support as the war with Russia persists.

Zelensky's planned engagement with Trump comes as the former US leader continues to make headlines for his bold claims about swiftly ending the war. Trump has repeatedly asserted that he could resolve the conflict within 24 hours if reelected in 2024, a notion Zelensky has previously dismissed as "election messages" designed to appeal to voters. Speaking to CNN earlier this year, Zelensky expressed skepticism, noting that while Trump’s remarks might be campaign rhetoric, Ukraine remains focused on the realities of the ongoing conflict.

“I can’t understand today, because I don’t know the details of what he means and what does it mean,” Zelensky said. “My position [is] that [it is a] election period, and the election messages are election messages.” Zelensky also added that he had a “good conversation” with Trump two months ago, where the former president promised to be "very supportive" of Ukraine’s war efforts.

Trump has touted his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin as a potential key to ending the war, though Putin, in a recent statement, jokingly suggested he favored Trump's opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris. Zelensky has acknowledged the complexities of dealing with Trump, stating in a July interview with the BBC that working with the former president, if reelected, would be "hard work, but we are hard workers."

The Ukrainian president has remained resolute in his position that Ukraine will not compromise on its territorial sovereignty. He has laid out a comprehensive plan to secure victory over Russia and rebuild the country, which he intends to share with both Biden and Trump during his US visit.