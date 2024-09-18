Zelensky says Ukraine's 'victory plan' is 'fully prepared'

Kyiv, Ukraine | AFP | Wednesday 9/19/2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that Kyiv has "fully prepared" its "victory plan" to end the war with Russia, which he earlier said he will discuss with US leader Joe Biden.

"Today we can say that our victory plan has been fully prepared -- all the points," Zelensky said in his daily evening address. "Everything has been worked out. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it."

The Ukrainian leader said last week that he planned to discuss the plan with Biden "this month".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, and Zelensky's announcement came as Ukraine controls parts of Russia's Kursk region and as Moscow has pressed an advance into eastern Ukraine.