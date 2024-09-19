Romblon RHUs receive solar panels donation

Last 11 September, the World Health Organization (WHO), European Union and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) donated three solar panels for rural health units frequently affected by power outages in Romblon.

Attending the turnover ceremony were WHO Philippines technical officer Engineer Bonifacio Magtibay, Cajidiocan municipal health officer Dr. Patricia Denise Ancheta, Magdiwang Mayor Arthur Tansiongco, San Fernando Vice Mayor Domingo Marin, and Romblon provincial health officer Dr. Winston Palasi.

“A reliable electricity supply is not just a convenience — it is essential for health security,” said USAID Philippines Health Office Director Andrea Halverson in a recorded message of support. “It’s about ensuring that vital services remain uninterrupted, especially in times of crisis.”

The rural health units receiving the solar panels collectively serve up to 480 patients every month. Access to a consistent power supply will ensure the safe storage of vaccines and other life-saving medicines, safer childbirth at night and during disasters, powered and better sterilized medical equipment, availability of hot water and less risk of damage to medical devices.