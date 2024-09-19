Pinoy tourists warned: Beware of illegal Japan taxi services

As Japan continues to be a popular destination for Filipinos, local authorities are raising concerns about the increasing number of unlicensed or illegal taxi services targeting foreign visitors.

These services, often referred to as "shirotaku" or white taxis due to their white license plates, pose safety risks and financial liabilities to unsuspecting passengers.

According to Pinoys Everywhere -- a Filipino community organization in Tokyo -- legally licensed cabs in Japan have green license plates.

"If a vehicle has a white plate, it is not for business or service," explained Jed dela Vega, the group's president. "It means it has no company affiliation nor is it a registered business."

He also stressed the importance of avoiding these illegal services, warning that passengers could face legal and financial consequences in case of accidents or incidents.

"Cheap doesn't necessarily mean you've got a great deal," said Dela Vega. "Think of what would happen if you're availing of an illegal service."

In recent years, Japanese authorities have reported a surge in unlicensed taxi operations, particularly at major tourist hubs like Haneda Airport. In February, Tokyo police arrested five individuals for operating such services, targeting foreign tourists through online booking platforms and car-hailing apps.

To combat this issue, the transport ministry has been distributing fliers in English and Chinese, urging international visitors to be cautious of unlicensed taxis. "Beware! Unlicensed taxis are illegal and unsafe!" the fliers warn.

Dela Vega urged Filipinos traveling to Japan to prioritize their safety and avoid patronizing illegal taxi services.

"Money spent on this illegal operator will be lost," Dela Vega said. "An illegal operator is concerned only with money."