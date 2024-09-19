PhilCare, Healthway partner against cancer

Top Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) PhilCare widened its service offering by entering into a partnership with Healthway Cancer Care Hospital (HCCH) to give its members access to leading, holistic and affordable cancer treatment.

“By working together, we can leverage on our collective strengths and harness our joint resources to improve overall patient experience,” Healthway Medical Network president and CEO Jaime Ysmael said.

“This leads the way for a more robust and accessible healthcare system. For PhilCare members, the partnership translates to a seamless patient experience. They now have convenient access to HCCH‘s extensive network of medical experts, maximizing the value of their health coverage. This empowers them to receive the treatment when they need it, whenever they need it,” he continued.

Established by AC Health and the Healthway Medical Network (HMN), HCCH is the Philippines’ first dedicated cancer hospital that’s located in Taguig City.

Healthcare leaders team up

The pioneering medical center offers end-to-end cancer services, from preventive care to advanced treatment, and post-treatment support.

“The partnership signifies a significant step forward between two healthcare leaders. For Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, it represents a strengthened collaboration with a pioneering HMO that is committed to providing top-notch healthcare solutions to Filipinos.

For PhilCare members, it marks the beginning of enhanced access to specialized cancer care. Members can be assured that they now have expanded options for receiving high-quality, specialized treatments at the country’s premier cancer care facility,” PhilCare president and CEO Jaeger Tanco said.

According to AC Health president and CEO Paolo Borromeo, the partnership would finally confirm to their clients what they often ask him and other hospital staff from time to time — and that is if HCCH is affiliated to PhilCare.